FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, Supporters take photos with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, background right, late in Rome, Ga. The Democratic candidate running against Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and been criticized for other incendiary comments, is dropping out of their race for a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia. Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.