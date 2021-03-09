ATLANTA — A wide-sweeping elections bill and a measure that would repeal Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute were two of the most substantial bills that passed the Monday Crossover deadline to continue forward in the legislative session this year.
But many other bills were hung out to dry until next year.
Senate lawmakers debated for hours over the chamber’s omnibus elections bill — Senate Bill 241 — that would do away with no-excuse absentee voting completely and barely passed the measure with a majority. The vote marked another step forward in the imminent overhaul of the state’s election system following the 2020 election cycle.
On the other side of the State Capitol, House lawmakers cheered after a unanimous vote on House Bill 279 to overturn a Civil-war era law that was used by a southeast Georgia prosecutor to justify the tragic shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.
The 180-member chamber also heard lengthy debate on whether or not hospitals and nursing homes should be required to allow visitors during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken more than 15,000 lives in Georgia.
For the rest of legislative session, lawmakers will review the bills from the opposite chamber — likely scrapping provisions and replacing them with their own. Here’s a roundup of measures expected to carry on through Day 40 and those that won’t make the docket this year.
Raise the age
The House a measure in a 113-51 vote that would raise the adult criminal age for charging young adults from 17 to 18 years old.
Canton Republican and House Juvenile Justice Committee Chairman Mandi Ballinger told lawmakers on the floor that Georgia is one of only three states with the “horribly antiquated practice that treats 17-year-olds like grown-ups.”
“They’re much less likely to reoffend,” Ballinger said.
Georgians 17 years of age charged with certain violent crimes such as murder, rape, child molestation and armed robbery with a firearm would still be charged as adults — in line with procedures for teenagers 13 through 17 charged with those crimes.
Ballinger said 123 counties in Georgia have fewer than 50 17-year-olds who are arrested each year.
Lawmaker salary bump squashed
Just last week House Speaker David Ralston touted a bipartisan effort to hike lawmakers pay — including the speaker's and the lieutenant governor’s significantly. Under proposals in both chambers, lawmakers would see their salary double to about $30,000 for their time spent under the Gold Dome.
The new salaries would have been the first increase since the 1990s and based off of state compensation commission report recommendations that the current pay is not up to par with the demands of the job.
But Senate lawmakers voted down the measure on Monday. House lawmakers were scheduled to have a floor vote on their version of the bill but never called it up.
"I think there was a mixed bag of feeling on it and I think it's a kind of thing that needed a clear, strong consensus,” Ralston said after the House adjourned at 11 p.m. Monday. “And I'm not sure that it had that but maybe it'll come back at some point."
No bet on sports betting
For multiple sessions, the question of whether or not to allow voters to decide if the state should legalize sports betting has been expected to come up for a legislative vote but never has.
House Bill 86 that would have put the question of legalizing sports betting as a constitutional amendment on the ballot sat through the end of Monday night and was never called for a vote.
The measure would have made online sports wagering legal — an activity that proponents say already takes place in the Peach State behind closed doors. Like profits from the Georgia lottery have historically, the lottery would have managed the sports wagering system with proceeds going to the HOPE scholarship fund.
Savannah Republican Ron Stephens, the bill’s sponsor, estimated during committee that it could bring up to $40 million in additional revenue.
But opponents have successfully stifled the bill time and time again by arguing it would be a “slippery slope” for expanding other gambling opportunities in Georgia.
In-state tuition for DACA recipients tabled
After promising movement again this session on legislation that would have provided in-state tuition opportunity for young immigrants, the bill was never called to a vote Monday.
The measure, repeatedly championed by North Georgia Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, would have allowed young adults in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or Dreamers, to have expanded access to in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities.
Carpenter said it’s a “workforce development issue” and would offer high-achieving community members the opportunity to study and live in the state.
Measures targeting transgender students
Multiple measures in both the House and Senate that targeted transgender athletes sparked strong opposition this session but saw little movement. Senate Bill 266, legislation that would have barred transgender students from competing in female sporting events, passed out of Senate committee but was never heard on the floor.
LGBTQ advocates and parents of transgender youth decried the measure, calling it “offensive and disgusting” and said it targets a population of vulnerable youth already at risk for increased bullying and suicidal tendencies.
