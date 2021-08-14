VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 982,589 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 5,107 cases since the previous day, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,987 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,991 probable deaths. The state has reported 270,026 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 68,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,636 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.10 million with more than 87,500 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 4.99 million have had at least one shot and 4.28 million are fully vaccinated.
