ATLANTA – More than 900 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Georgia Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. daily status report.
As of Monday, 332,311 cases were reported; Sunday, the total was 331,409 cases, data states.
Georgia’s death toll totaled 7,429 Monday. That's up from 7,416 reported on Sunday, according to the GDPH.
Close to 29,700 patients have been hospitalized while more than 5,500 patients have been admitted into the intensive-care unit since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
More than three million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
