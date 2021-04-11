ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise with 738 cases reported Sunday.
There have been 862,137 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state reported 16,982 deaths – no change from the previous day – with 2,506 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 211,655 antigen cases — an increase of 441 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 59,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,782 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 504,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.5% positivity rate.
More than 4.67 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
