ATLANTA — Georgia has reported 322,078 coronavirus cases and 7,134 related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report issued Saturday.
As of Saturday, 28,924 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,354 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 133 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 3 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 305,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.4% positive rate.
