ADEL — A Cook County resident died Wednesday in a fire, officials said.
The Cook County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Caulie Harris Road, just outside the Adel city limits, at 1:54 a.m., according to a Facebook posting by the fire department.
Deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were first on the scene and found the house fully involved with the roof collapsed, the posting said.
Firefighters battled not only the main house blaze but a burning shed as well. The state fire marshal’s office was brought in to investigate.
“it is with heavy heart we are saddened to announce that the occupant of the home was unable to get out of the residence and passed away,” the fire department said.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
