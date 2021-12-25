COMIC BOOKS: Thor: Revelations

In the first story arc, "The Devourer King," Thor became the herald for Galactus as they attempted to stop the destruction of the universe.
In "Prey," the second collection of issues, Thor faced the madness and power of his former mild-mannered alter-ego, Dr. Donald Blake.
So after such an impressive, hard-hitting series of epic story-telling, "Revelations" feels like writer Donny Cates is giving himself and readers a short breather before embarking on the next major story arc.
That doesn't mean there isn't plenty of adventure and mystery. And there is no slacking in terms of quality.
Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, continues to rebel. At times, Thor is unable to lift Mjolnir, while everyone else can, including Loki; in one humorous scene, though chilling given its implications, Mjolnir knocks Thor over then sits on his chest refusing him the ability to lift the hammer. Thor is trapped under his own hammer.
Does Mjolnir rebel because Thor is no longer the premier warrior of Asgard but its king?
And what does it mean that Thor keeps having a nightmare that power-mad Thanos is wielding Mjolnir studded with the Infinity Stones?
Not all questions are answered and not all mysteries solved in "Revelations." That will come later.
But still plenty to find here: Thor seeking help from Throg, the frog version of the Thunder god; a brief clash with Captain America; a new look for Thor's mom; Odin in a buzz cut and tank top.
Cates continues finding new paths for Thor – paths where fans will want to follow.
