COMIC BOOKS: Marvel Universe: The End

If you miss Thanos, and really who doesn't, "Marvel Universe: The End" will have you delighting in the Mad Titan once again.
Granted, this storyline is from several years ago, a special mini-series now gathered between two book covers, so it's not a return of Thanos to the screen where he disintegrated at the end of "The Avengers Endgame" in the movies.
But for regular comic book readers, Thanos returning from the dead, defeat, the abyss, disintegration, turned to stone, etc., is not out of the ordinary. And besides, on the screen, if all of the heroes and half the population of the universe can return five years after being snapped out of existence, why not Thanos?
But I digress.
In "Marvel Universe: The End," it's not half of the universe that is threatened. Nope. It's the entire Marvel Universe. All of it. The Avengers. The Fantastic Four. The X-Men. Daredevil. Galactus. Asgard. The Shi'ar. You. Me. Everybody and all of it.
But not initially threatened by Thanos.
Nope again.
A resuscitated Egyptian pharaoh who vanished from the earth thousands of years ago and sucked into a cosmic evolution is the one who has returned to rule the Marvel Universe. Thanos, the original Defenders of Dr. Strange, the Sub-Mariner, Hulk and Silver Surfer, and Dr. Doom stand against the galactic pharaoh.
Pretty much everyone from the Marvel Universe is here, either as supporting character or as a cameo in one of several double-truck splash pages featuring a host of superheroes and bad guys. Even the majority of the world's leaders from the first decade of the 2000s make appearances. This space pharaoh ain't fooling around.
Jim Starlin, the man who created Thanos, handles the writing and art. As anyone who is a big Thanos fan knows, Thanos is at his best when Starlin is at the helm. And Thanos and Starlin are at the top of their game here.
"Marvel Universe: The End"? No, it's not over, folks. But this is a good yarn to find and unravel.
