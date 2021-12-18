COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death."
Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
Ewing and Bennett created a Hulk that cannot die. Some readers might say, well, sure he can't die, he's the Hulk. But that mistakes the Incredible Hulk who could not apparently be killed with the Immortal Hulk who can be killed but cannot die.
He could be emaciated, vivisected, pulled apart, etc., and this Hulk would come back again and again. So, would alter ego Bruce Banner.
"The Immortal Hulk" was steeped in horror during its 50-issue run. Gruesome imagery and chilling themes filled the series' pages. The Immortal Hulk was rougher, meaner, scarier than the more childlike "Hulk Smash" Hulk but not as savvy as grey "Joe Fixit" Hulk.
In conclusion, the Hulk must enter Hell to save the soul of Bruce Banner and stop his arch-nemesis, the Leader. There, readers discover a gothic horror tale as old as Cain and Abel and further examination of Bruce Banner's tragic childhood under the abusive authority of his father.
"The Immortal Hulk" was one of the most creative runs of the Hulk's 60 years. It's sad to see it end but it is an end that checks all of the boxes, ties up the loose ends and turns out the lights as it walks through the Green Door.
