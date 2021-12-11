COMIC BOOKS: Conan: Land of the Lotus

"Conan the Barbarian: Land of the Lotus" follows the character's recent story arc where he is nearly consumed by the power of an evil and mystical sword.
"Lotus" collects "Conan the Barbarian" issues 19-25 and opens with Conan apprehended and caged by the Khitai imperial guard. A woman helps him escape and she must flee with him as they are now both pursued.
They face a bandit king as Conan tries to return the Tooth of the Nightstar, the magical blade, to its rightful owner.
Issue No. 25, which is included here, is a special anniversary issue, marking 50 years of Conan (on, off and on again) as a Marvel Comics character.
This special issue/chapter includes a story of Belit, Conan's greatest love, where the young barbarian must face his future self as king. There is also a tale of Conan in the snow-covered land of his youth reminiscent of the classic "Frost Giant's Daughter." A drunken tale of Conan as a young thief. And a tale of Conan as a nearly feeble old man facing one of his great enemies from past comics – the Devourer of Souls.
Conan's traditional return – in his Hyborean Age of 12,000 years ago – to Marvel Comics a few years ago has been fun but the real treat of his Marvel return remains the comics company thrusting him into the contemporary Marvel Universe.
In the "Savage Avengers" title, Conan teams up with Marvel characters such as Wolverine, the Punisher, Dr. Strange, etc.
Still, the Hyborean action is strong, traditional Conan storytelling.
