COMIC BOOKS: Batman Detective Comics: Joker War

Anyone who read the massive "Joker War Saga" may feel like – and wonder how – they missed something upon discovering "Batman Detective Comics: Joker War."
No worries. "Joker War Saga" contains the entire storyline from the pages of "Batman," "Detective Comics" and other Bat-related titles.
"Detective Comics: Joker War," which collects "Detective" issues 1020-27, the annual and "Pennyworth R.I.P.," contains an issue also packaged with "Saga" but it stands on its own. In other words, a reader can skip this collection if only wanting to read "Saga" though a reader likely won't want to skip "Saga" after reading the "Detective" collection.
The emphasis here deals with the aftermath of Alfred's death. Alfred Pennyworth, Batman/Bruce Wayne's longtime butler/father figure, was killed in the "Batman" titles several issues ago. "Pennyworth R.I.P." reveals how the Bat-family is dealing with Alfred's death.
And while this collection is tagged as "Joker War," Two-Face is the featured bad guy throughout the majority of the book. Though it is the Joker behind Two-Face's latest psychotic split with his alter-ego of Harvey Dent.
So, no mystery here, "Detective Comics: Joker War" is a good read for Batman fans – whether or not they have read "Saga."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.