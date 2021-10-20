Softball
ADEL — Cook County’s new recreation complex will be the site of a collegiate softball game Sunday.

Georgia Southern will play Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. at the Adel-Cook Recreation Complex, 10179 Highway 37, said Ross Pickle of the Adel-Cook Recreation Department.

Warmups for the free event start at 11:30 a.m. Visitors are urged to bring chairs because seating is limited. No pets will be allowed in the complex, Pickle said.

For more information, call the Adel-Cook Recreation Department at (229) 896-4411.

