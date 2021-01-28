LINK to CNN: https://cnn.it/3af5ktB

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted a Parkland shooting survivor with false and baseless claims in a 2019 video unearthed by CNN.

The video shows the embattled freshman representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District calling David Hogg a "coward" and claiming his activism for gun legislation was funded by George Soros, a billionaire who is often the target of far right-wing conspiracy theories.

Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

CNN reports Greene has previously called Hogg "#littleHitler."
She said in a written statement to CNN "that the video was taken while she was in Washington, 'going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing.'
"In 11th grade, one of my fellow student took our school hostage with a gun he brought to our 'gun-free' school," Greene said in the statement to CNN. "I understand that fear firsthand and I will always work to protect our gun rights so that Americans can defend themselves and others against bad people intent to harm or kill them."
Greene is the subject of a CNN investigation looking into her past social media activity. 
She was appointed to the House education and labor committee this week.

Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, has come under fire for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and repeating baseless claims of election fraud in support of Donald Trump.

