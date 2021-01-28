LINK to CNN: https://cnn.it/3af5ktB
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted a Parkland shooting survivor with false and baseless claims in a 2019 video unearthed by CNN.
The video shows the embattled freshman representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District calling David Hogg a "coward" and claiming his activism for gun legislation was funded by George Soros, a billionaire who is often the target of far right-wing conspiracy theories.
Hogg was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in 2018 in Parkland, Fla.
Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, has come under fire for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and repeating baseless claims of election fraud in support of Donald Trump.
