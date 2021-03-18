A mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 2:28 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
C-SPAN — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock addresses voter rights in his maiden U.S. Senate floor speech, calling for new federal voting rights legislation.
https://bit.ly/3eTrh5u
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.