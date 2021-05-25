ATLANTA — Gainesville Republican Butch Miller announced his bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday.
President pro tempore of the state Senate, Miller made his decision final after incumbent Geoff Duncan pulled his name from the race earlier this month. Miller has been elected to the top Republican position under the Gold Dome by his colleagues three times.
“As a state senator, I’ve worked with visionary conservative leaders to make our state the No. 1 state for business and a safe haven for the conservative, traditional values that made our state and nation great,” Miller said in a statement. “I’m running for lieutenant governor to defend our conservative accomplishments, to enrich Georgians with jobs-friendly policies, to defend our constitutional rights and to protect and promote the sanctity of life and opportunity.”
Duncan bowed out of the race after becoming a stark critic of former President Donald Trump and Georgia lawmakers’ efforts to impose restrictive election laws following the 2020 election. Duncan refused to preside over the Senate as the chamber took up the omnibus bill.
Miller took over the gavel in Duncan’s place as the chamber took up the omnibus election bill.
“I won’t bow to the mob,” he said in a statement. "I was proud to preside over the Senate on the day we passed the election integrity bill, SB 202, I stand firmly against the extremists who want to defund the police and I’ll always fight to make sure our children are taught the truth: America is the greatest country on earth.”
Miller already has one opponent to face during the primary — Republican Jeanne Seaver of Savannah — and will likely face more high-profile GOP candidates.
Multiple Democrats have already announced their intention to vie for the seat including two state representatives: Tyrone Rep. Derrick Jackson and Smyrna Rep. Erick Allen.
