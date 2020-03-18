ATLANTA – Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in southwest Georgia.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany announced two coronavirus deaths Wednesday in its facility.
On Wednesday morning, Phoebe had a total of 13 positive patients. More than 330 additional patients are awaiting coronavirus test results, according to the hospital.
“Each day, we are caring for additional people we suspect have COVID-19,” Stephen Kitchen, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results."
The announcement brings the total count of deaths in Georgia to three. The Department of Public Health reported 197 confirmed cases across Georgia as of noon Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.