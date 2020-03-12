ATLANTA — Georgia has seen its first death related to COVID-19, according to the governor's office and the Department of Public Health.
The 67-year-old man was diagnosed with coronavirus March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
According to the governor's office, the individual also had "underlying medical conditions."
Health officials have repeatedly asserted that elderly individuals and individuals with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk for infection.
Wednesday night, the Department of Public Health updated case counts to 12 confirmed cases and 19 presumptive cases awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This week, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.
