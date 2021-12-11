BOOKS: Thankful Children: Katherine W. Fisher

In "Thankful Children: Giving Thanks for God's Blessings and Provisions," Katherine W. Fisher reminds readers they should be thankful for almost everything in their lives, in the world and beyond.
The list ranges from being thankful for America, for air, soil, exercise, silkworms, clay, earthworms, rubber, metal, rocks, our bodies, fuel, wood, horses, animals, milk, etc.
She writes about the importance of each of these things and many more. Reasons they are important. Reasons why we should be thankful for them.
The book includes exercises and puzzles to better understand the importance of being thankful and giving thanks.
As the title states, the book is written with children in mind but adults can get a kind reminder to be thankful for the things we encounter in our lives – from an earthworm to God.
"Thankful Children" is a fine companion book to Fisher's other book of faith, "A Faith Builder for Children." Both books are like the best of a series of Sunday school classes.
A Valdosta-based author, Fisher has a degree in Bible studies from International Bible College (Heritage University) in Florence, Alabama, according to biographical information about her in her books. She has served as a missionary in Indiana, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Haiti, Georgia and Memphis, Tennessee.
She has been involved in a Valdosta jail ministry for more than 15 years. She also participates in a ministry at a Valdosta homeless shelter.
In "Thankful Children," the book notes, "So many times we take God's provisions and blessings for granted and show little or no appreciation for them. God has generously blessed us with everything we need: clothing, shelter, food, fuel, water and many other things. He has also blessed us with some things we want and enjoy. The writer's desire is that this book will encourage you to show appreciation and thanks for God's blessings and provisions. This should be done regularly. However thanks must be taught and exemplified by parents or guardians. The Lord blesses those who are thankful."
