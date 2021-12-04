BOOKS: Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: Thomas Fellows

For regular readers, opening Thomas Fellows' latest book is like running into an old acquaintance ready to share what's been happening in his life.
As with his past books, "Forget Self-Help," "He Spoke with Authority" and "The Criminal," his latest book combines his personal experiences with numerous historical, cultural and literary references.
In "Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering" that literary reference regards a supporting character from Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Mrs. Dubose is a neighbor of main characters Atticus, Jem and Scout Finch. She comes across as a crankly, old neighbor of the Finch family – a neighbor who speaks ill of Atticus and whom the Finch children hate.
After Jem tears up her flower bed, Atticus punishes his son by making him read to Mrs. Dubose every afternoon. Readers and Jem soon learn that Mrs. Dubose has been a longtime morphine user who wants to die without relying on her addiction.
She chooses the clarity of suffering rather than the numb comfort of addiction.
As the title drives home, Fellows pins "The Art of Embracing Suffering" on the example of Mrs. Dubose but he also shares travails and woes he has faced in his life.
As noted, there are also other cultural references, such as the movie "Rocky," etc. As with past works, he mixes personal insights and experiences with historical figures and fictional characters who inspire him.
All with the aim that readers can apply these examples to their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.