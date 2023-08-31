ALMA — Berrien and Bacon County may or may not play football this weekend.
Both Berrien High and Bacon County announced on Facebook Thursday that their game — scheduled to be in Alma — will not be played Friday because of conditions in Berrien after Hurricane Idalia. Bacon said it was hopeful of rescheduling the game for Saturday, Sept. 2.
Most of Berrien County and nearly all of Nashville are without power following Idalia.
