ATLANTA — In the third day of protests in Atlanta the scene escalated as soon as the clock struck the city's 9 p.m. curfew.
As water bottles and other items were flung at the Atlanta Police line, law enforcement advanced and fired tear gas.
An officer with a bull horn pleaded with protestors to go home but an offshoot group attempted to build a barricade with boards and chain link fences from a nearby construction site.
Meanwhile, under the glow of the downtown Ferris wheel, a peaceful protestor and police officer held hands and tried to deescalate the situation.
“They are with us,” the protestor yelled into a bull horn at the agitated crowd. “Go home, go home!”
Sunday afternoon and into the night was another in a string of protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who was killed by a white police officer.
The event has caused uproar to break out in cities across the U.S. — many like Atlanta’s, beginning in peaceful protest and ending in violence.
Gov. Brian Kemp authorized 3,000 Georgia Guardsmen to assist local law enforcement and said Saturday that they would “not back down” to more violent protests Sunday.
According to the Atlanta police department, there were 71 arrests Friday night and 157 Sunday.
Two Atlanta Police officers were fired Sunday after complaints of excessive force — that included including tasing a Spelman College student — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said during a press conference.
“Some time during the night, I saw very disturbing video of two young college students who were in downtown Atlanta yesterday evening,” she said. “The use of force is never acceptable.”
An officer was also injured Sunday after he was struck by an ATV and was transported to the hospital with “significant” injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.