ATLANTA — On the fifth day of protests in Atlanta, just miles apart, two different scenes unfolded.
For a majority of the day, hundreds of peaceful protesters flooded the streets marching from Centennial Olympic Park downtown to midtown and back. A police escort blocked off streets and contained cars to allow the crowd to pass.
When the crowd flooded around two National Guard vehicles, an organizer yelled to the crowd, "Don't touch the cars! Don't ruin the protest!"
Another organizer at the front of the mass, coordinating with Atlanta Police, yelled through a bull horn, "Look! They work for us!"
But a short time later and across town from the march, law enforcement donned gas masks in front of the Georgia State Capitol building.
Tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets was used to disperse a much smaller crowd than the one downtown.
In Centennial Park, the crowd thinned nearing the 9 p.m. curfew. People threw objects at the police line before law enforcement deployed tear gas. The small crowd was mostly gone just minutes after curfew hit.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, 52 people were arrested Tuesday bringing the total number of arrests for five days to 445 from Friday through Tuesday night.
