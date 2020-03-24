ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an order Monday night mandating all city residents stay at home for two weeks.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Atlanta residents are ordered to stay at home, with the exception of "essential" services and businesses. Exemptions include grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, laundromats, the Atlanta BeltLine and restaurants with takeout.
"Based upon our density and specific needs/concerns in Atlanta," Bottoms wrote in a tweet. "I've signed a 14 day Stay at Home Order."
While frequenting parks, residents are required to stay at least six feet away from other people.
The order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will last until April 7.
The announcement came after Gov. Brian Kemp announced limits on public gatherings and a two-week shelter in place for "medically fragile" populations including the elderly, those with chronic diseases and those who tested positive for coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
