ATLANTA — Georgia law enforcement surrounded the State Capitol Building Sunday, prepared for the threat of possible armed protests flagged by the FBI.
But the large law enforcement patrolled quiet streets surrounding the building — pro-Trump extremists nowhere in site.
Vehicle access to the Capitol building Sunday morning was blocked by dump trucks and police officers, the building itself circled by barricades and Humvees, patrolled by armed guardsmen.
After the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., that killed multiple people and injured many others, Georgia state officials were clear: such violence would not be tolerated. Multiple law enforcement agencies monitored possible threats to the state Capitol throughout the week and came together Sunday to create a high-security blockade around the building.
The Georgia National Guard had units guarding the state capitol while sending hundreds of troops and airmen to Washington, D.C., to assist in security ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. Gov. Brian Kemp extended an executive order authorizing the Guard to assist the Georgia Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement in response to the threat of armed protests.
Last week, Kemp and other state officials would not disclose details of their security plan, but Sunday, the strategy was clear — dozens of Humvees, SWAT response vehicles and police cars kept anyone from even getting close.
Despite national warnings of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, the scene was quiet during the weekend.
Georgia National Guard Gen. Thomas Carden told CNHI it seemed the state’s message of being prepared and ready to respond to any violence was “heard and comprehended.”
Most lawmakers will not be at the capitol building this upcoming week. Both the House and the Senate will not meet so the budget committees can tackle the amended Fiscal Year 2021 and FY22 budgets.
This is a developing story.
