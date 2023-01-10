ATLANTA — The 2023 Georgia legislative session began Jan. 9 with the election of Republican Rep. Jon Burns to the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Burns, a Republican whose district includes Screven and parts of Effingham and Bulloch counties, succeeds the late Rep. David Ralston who was elected to the Speaker role by colleagues in 2010.
“The passing of Speaker David Ralston has left a hole in the heart of this House,” Burns said during his speech on the House floor Jan. 9. “I was honored to call him my speaker but I considered it an even greater honor to have called him my friend.”
The speaker serves as the presiding officer of the House of Representatives and is responsible for determining the leadership and membership of House committees. In addition, the speaker is charged with assigning legislation to committees, calling legislation for debate, and enforcing the rules of the House.
“Whether you are Republican or Democrat, new or a returning member, I will work to serve each of you and our House to the very best of my ability,” Burns said. “… This House will continue to lead. … It will continue to champion those policies which keep Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family.
"There are times we may disagree. That's a healthy part of a representative body. But when we do disagree, we must do so respectfully and in accordance with the rules that we will adopt.”
Burns was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2004 and previously served as chair of the Special Rules Committee and the Game, Fish, and Parks Committee, according to his House biography. He was elected by his colleagues as Majority Leader in 2015 and served in that position until he was nominated speaker last November.
Born and raised in Effingham County, Speaker Burns earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Georgia Southern College. He holds a juris doctor degree from John Marshall Law School.
“Since (Burns) has been in the House, he has worked to bring sound environmentally balanced economic development, world-class health care, quality education and improved transportation to Georgia,” Rep. Butch Parrish, who officially nominated Burns to the role, said.
“He’s respectful and he's dependable and he reaches out to all members, those in his party, those across the aisle and even our friends over on the other side of the building in the Senate,” Parrish said. “This past session, leader Burns was able to negotiate an adjournment resolution with the Senate very early in the session so that we knew the days that we would be in session, days we will be out of session and when we will actually finish the session, and signing day.”
Burns will serve in the role for one year unless reelected by House members next year.
State Rep. Jan Jones, R-Milton, was also reelected speaker pro-tempore Jan. 9 by colleagues — a position she has held since 2010.
Following the death of Ralston in November, Jones became the 74th Speaker of the House for the remainder of the 2021-22 legislative term, making her the first female Speaker of the House in state history.
The speaker pro-tempore of the House serves as the presiding officer in the absence of the Speaker of the House, which includes enforcing the rules of the House and calling matters before the House for debate.
The 2023 session ends March 29.
