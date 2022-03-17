ATLANTA — Georgia legislators worked into the night Tuesday to advance bills — including a few controversial measures — from their chambers to meet the Crossover Day deadline.
Ahead of the Tuesday deadline, several key bills had already been approved in the respective chambers, including bills banning the teaching of certain race-related topics in schools, prohibiting transgender children from playing school sports on a team matching their gender identity and prohibiting the mailing of abortion pills.
Lawmakers had until midnight to approve proposals in order to be considered for possible state Senate or House approval this legislative session, and ultimately by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Other proposed bills approved in a chamber ahead of Crossover Day would do away with the permit requirement for someone to carry a concealed weapon; regulate what content social media sites can censor from Georgia users; implement a statewide mental health reform plan; and suspend gas taxes through May 31.
The following measures moved forward Tuesday:
HB 1464: Adds procedural duties for election workers, tasks GBI with investigations
The House spent more than an hour Tuesday night debating HB 1464 before arriving to a 98-73 vote in favor of the bill.
The bill would allow people to inspect paper ballots after an election at a cost determined by local clerks and give the GBI authority to investigate elections, which is currently done by the State Elections Board.
Only the State Elections Board would be allowed to accept donations or grants made to local elections boards and determine how those funds are dispersed locally.
Administratively, the proposal would require every election worker who touches security paper for printing ballots and boxes contains completed ballots to log each time they come in contact with the boxes.
The proposal comes after Georgia approved extensive election changes last year through the Republican-led SB 202.
HR 626: Bill to compensate Kerry Robinson, who was wrongfully convicted
Robinson was exonerated in 2020 of rape after DNA analysis proved him innocent in a case where three men broke into a home in Moultrie and raped a woman.
The proposal to compensate Robinson, HR 626, was approved in the House 157-6. The resolution requests that Robinson be compensated $551,000, stating that he has "suffered loss of liberty, personal injury, lost wages, injury to reputation, emotional distress and other damages" as a result of his more than 17 years of incarceration for a rape he did not commit.
"The prosecutions are made on behalf of the state. The name of the case is always 'State v. ...' It's the Department of Corrections and state dollars that put people into prison. So I will submit to you, it has to be state dollars that help compensate," said Democrat Rep. Scott Holcomb, who sponsored the bill.
HB 1354: "Wrongful Conviction Compensation Act" to pay those wrongfully convicted
In a 157-11 vote, the House voted to move forward the Act which sets standards for compensating people exonerated of a crime in Georgia, which is one of nearly a dozen states that do not have such standards. Currently, an exoneree may lobby a state legislator to sponsor a private resolution, which is often a lengthy and inconsistent process, if compensation is approved at all.
The "Wrongful Conviction Compensation Act," House Bill 1354, defines exonerated as having a conviction reversed or vacated; having the indictment or accusation dismissed or nolle process after a retrial; someone acquitted after a retrial; or someone who received a pardon based on innocence.
The proposal, by Democrat Rep. Scott Holcomb, stipulates that a panel can recommend $100,000 per year incarcerated, but no less than $50,000 per year over a period of time; dollar amounts are to be adjusted annually for inflation.
"This legislation would implement a uniform and fair system to compensate exonerees and allow them access to things like stable housing and health care to ease their reintegration back into society — often after decades lost to wrongful conviction," said Clare Gilbert, executive director of Georgia Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to correcting and preventing wrongful convictions in Georgia.
SB 171: Enhances penalties for offense committed at “assemblies” of two or more people
SB 171 increases penalties for inciting a riot or mob intimidation, vandalism of private businesses and government property, assaulting first responders and obstructing a highway during unlawful assemblies of two or more people.
Penalties could range one to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Requires cities/counties to create a permit process for assemblies, requiring the permitting agency to approve within three days.
The bill, passed in the Senate 31-21, makes cities or counties civilly liable for any injuries, deaths or damages that occur due to inadequate law enforcement protection during a riot or unlawful assembly.
HR 842: Doubles pay of state lawmakers
The bill calls for a constitutional amendment to go before voters in November to increase legislators' pay from just over $17,000 annually to pay equally to 60% of the household median income of Georgia residents.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Wes Cantrell, said the proposal would increase legislators' pay to more than $35,000 annually beginning July 1, 2023. The measure passed 136-33.
SB 502: Requires cash bail for felony charges
In a party-line vote, senators voted 30-22 on SB 502 which would require cash bail for someone charged with any felony. Current statutes list certain crimes (both felony and misdemeanor) that would require cash bail.
SB 468: Death by suicide by public safety officer considered death in line of duty
Passed 48-3, SB 468 would consider the death of a public safety officer caused by suicide to have occurred while in the line of duty if the death occurred within 30 days of his or her last day on duty.
This would allow the surviving spouse, dependent or caregiver to receive death benefits from the indemnification fund.
"We have to make sure we pass policy so that people don't die by suicide but we also need to pass policy so to make sure that their family members are cared for in the event of such tragic death," said Democrat Sen. Kim Jackson, the bill's sponsor.
SR 623: Increases term limits of state senators
The proposal would increase term limits for senators from two years to four years, with terms beginning Jan. 1, 2025. The proposal would be put before voter in November this year.
Senators approved the measure 49-3.
House of Representatives also currently serve two-year terms.
