VALDOSTA – Local crafters will have a chance to show off their handiwork for Valdosta’s first Ugly Duckling Furniture Flipping Challenge.
Furniture artist Denise Peters is teaming up with furniture store Chez What to challenge area furniture artists to “take an old, unloved piece of furniture and turn it into a swan.”
Peters came up with the idea through her participation in similar challenges online.
“You had to make an entire video of your process from beginning to end, of what you started with, what you did throughout the process, to then how you got to your finished product. and it was the first time I’d ever done it and I had a blast doing it.
“For one, I’d never made a YouTube video. So that was something new for me. But it was neat and it was so neat to see all of the other people’s ideas and their creativity and where they started to where they ended up,” she said.
“The colors and the textures they had – everything was so innovative. and some people took old things and had to make them into something else because too many parts were missing to make it usable for what it originally was and we had a rule that we had to have some of the natural wood of the product or of the piece. After that, I thought this would be a fun thing to do in person.”
Bill Osborne, Rebekah Matheson and Lu Shaw Williams will be judging artist entries based on three categories:
1. Best Overall
2. Most Unique Transformation
3. Best Saved
Artists will get a chance to display their work for judging from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 204 S. Ashley St.
Peters stipulates that participants must use Owl Paint Products and have three before pictures for display at the booth; $250 in prizes are up for grabs.
For more information and to register, email designsbydenise323@gmail.com.
