VALDOSTA – Valdosta approved more than $250,000 for Phase 1 of the $16.1 million construction of the city’s new water treatment plant.
The city’s utilities department, with the assistance of CDM Smith Engineers, submitted a Georgia American Rescue Plan Act grant application for the design and construction of a new water treatment plant to be located on the south side of the city.
The grant award totaled $12,075,000 and along with the city’s 25% match of $4,025,000, the combined funds budgeted for the new plant comes to $16.1 million.
CDM Smith Engineers provided a cost proposal in the amount of $175,302 and sub-consultant fees to Grosch Drilling Company for installation of a test well at a cost of $93,880 for a total of $269,182.
The city also approved a request for payment for emergency sewer and utilities services for a sewage overflow from the sanitary sewer manhole in the roadway on Baytree Road near the intersection of Springhill Drive.
After discovering a pipe liner failure and obstruction, the city selected James Warren & Associates to do the repairs for $174,500, which the firm completed last month.
Council approved the rest of the items on its agenda, including:
— $170,150 to the U.S. Geological Survey for a monitoring station on the Withlacoochee River as agreed to in the Georgia Environmental Protection Division consent order.
— $87,825 for replacement of packing material in Scrubbers 1, 2 and 3 at the Guest Road Water Treatment Plant.
— $13,500 for the purchase of two vacant parcels of land located at 400 S. Patterson St. and 406 S. Patterson St.
— Amendment of Chapter 222 — off-street parking standards of the City of Valdosta Land Development Regulations as it pertains to general parking regulations in residential districts: no more than five vehicles in the front of a residence, effective July 2023.
— Closure of unopened alley located on West Street between J.L. Lomax and River streets.
