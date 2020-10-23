MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – For 41 years, the Moooody Haunted Trail has provided scares and spookiness to thousands of residents.
From skulls in a bloody sink to creepy clowns to faux dead bodies galore, the trail seemingly has tricks at every turn for visitors observing All Hallows Eve.
The popular site opens days prior to Halloween but a line of cars are usually steadily flowing on Bemiss Road on Halloween Day.
The Moooody Haunted Trail is a partnership of the Civil Engineer Recreational Program and the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Moody Air Force Base.
“The Civil Engineer Recreational Program is the private organization operating entity for the Moooody Haunted Trail,” Lt. Ben Swanson said.
“The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron is the driving force behind the Haunted Trail and is the connection between the Moooody Haunted Trail and Moody AFB.”
The trail normally welcomes an average of 4,000 patrons and builds profits for the CERP and the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron’s holiday party and events, he said.
It takes one month to prepare the trail for its frightening opening day.
Set-up includes installing tents, organizing costumes, ordering and purchasing supplies, decorating rooms, decorating the trail area and setting up the lines and vendor stations, Swanson said.
He said the trail is for all ages.
“Children ages 1-13 enjoy a trick-or-treat style experience and parents are appreciative of the awesome decorations and their kids receiving candy and the scare factor being relatively low,” he said.
“For ages 14 and up, patrons are mostly terrified and freaked out by the chainsaw murderers wandering the trail and rooms, as well as the ticketing lines.”
The “chainsaw murderer” Swanson refers to is an actor with a chainsaw with no chain following customers.
He said people call the trail impressive and note its various themes consisting of zombies, clowns, a scary baby room and a voodoo room. Walk-time through the trail is from 10-15 minutes.
Swanson said the Moooody Haunted Trail is “currently one of the only haunted trails/houses open.”
As a COVID-19 precaution, masks and social distancing are required.
The cost is $5 for kids ages 1-13 and $10 for adults. Operating hours are 6-7 p.m. for kids ages 1-13 and 7-10:30 p.m. for adults. The trail’s remaining dates are Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.
Swanson said kids can visit during adult hours “if they dare.”
Visit facebook.com/mooooodyhauntedhouse/ for more information.
