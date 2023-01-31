VALDOSTA – Friends of the Library held the annual meeting earlier this month at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Fellowship, silent auction and election of the 2023 board of directors was the agenda for the evening, organizers said in a statement.
The purpose of Friends of the Library is to “promote library services and sell donated books in the Friends Bookstore,” organizers said. “Funds raised through yearly memberships, memorial and honorarium gifts, donations and sales from the Friends Bookstore support the programs of South Georgia Regional Libraries.”
Funds are used to build the collections of books and to support library programs and activities for the year in each of the SGRL branches.
The friends bookstore is located inside the Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta, open to the public 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Books for sale include fiction, non-fiction, children’s classics, Christian and many other subjects. Donations are accepted year-round.
“Volunteers sort, price and arrange the books for sale in the bookstore and also help in the Friends Room Bookstore on the days open to assist customers shopping in the bookstore,” organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.