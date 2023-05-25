VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks & Recreation Authority hosts its Third Annual Flags of Freedom display, honoring military members who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Fifty flags, one for every state, line a section of the road through Freedom Park as a temporary memorial, parks representatives said in a statement.
In addition to the flags, the parks authority is placing signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II to present.
“Records before that time are difficult to find as many were lost in a fire,” park representatives said.
Signs will honor fallen heroes from Moody Air Force Base, airmen who died while stationed in Valdosta.
The flags will be up from Memorial Day weekend until the week of July 4 and the public is invited to drive or walk through any time the park is open, 8 a.m. until sunset.
