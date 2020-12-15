VALDOSTA – Entering Freedom Park is more festive than usual as reminders of Christmas line the park's roadway.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts the Christmas Card Cruise, a collaborative with individuals, businesses and organizations to display colorful holiday cards.
Participants were tasked with decorating a sheet of plywood reflecting the theme. Photos of the cards are posted on the authority's social media so the general public can vote for their favorites; a winner will be announced noon, Dec. 21.
Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools, Citizens of Georgia Power, Angie Crawford State Farm, Georgia Christian School, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, the City of Valdosta and U.S. Press are few of the 22 entries.
"We are so excited for the opportunity to participate in VLPRA's first-ever Christmas Card Cruise," Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer, said. "This was such a great idea. It's a socially distanced friendly event that anyone can participate in – you don't even have to get out of your vehicle. This event also shows off one of the great parks in our community, Freedom Park. On behalf of the city, we look forward to participating in this event next year and years after."
Bill Shenton, curator at the arts center, crafted a "Making Spirits Bright" message for the center's card.
Sementha Mathews, center director, believes the cruise is a responsible effort to bring a safe event to the community.
"All the artistic entries entered into this year's event is a reminder of the healing and celebratory impact that the creative arts have in our lives as we persevere through COVID and into the bright year ahead," she said.
VLPRA wanted to provide the community with Christmas cheer during a "tough" time, said Jessica Catlett, parks and recreation marketing and public relations director. The authority desired to host a free activity that can accommodate social distancing, she said.
The cards stretch deep into the park.
The participants showcased paintings of the Grinch, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, dogs and recognizable buildings in Valdosta such as a Valdosta State University academic hall and Downtown Valdosta businesses. A "Wildcat" drives a vehicle that is carrying gifts and a tree and donning a "VCS" name plate.
"It's all about creativity and what captures the interest of the voters," Catlett said. "We've got fantastic feedback. When people were dropping off their cards, they were getting really excited to see the effort that was put in by the participants."
Each entry had to form their own design and the art had to able to withstand outdoor elements for the activity's duration.
People can vote for their favorites at facebook.com/VLPRA.
Catlett confirmed the Christmas Card Cruise will return in 2021 with submissions being accepted starting October 2021.
