“Embrace each challenge in your life as an opportunity for self-transformation.” – Bernie Siegel
“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” – James 1:2-4 NIV
I don’t know about you but when trials come into my life I struggle to remember that it is the challenges in life that make us into who we were created to be.
Just like struggles in exercise leads to growth, trials in life lead to improvement if we will accept the lessons.
Positive Intelligence is a system to incorporate those lessons to improve our mental fitness. The three strategies to develop our PI are:
Weaken Your Saboteurs: We do this by recognizing their voices/lies.
Strengthen Your Sage: We’ll work on this today.
Build Your PQ Brain Muscles.
Strengthen Your Sage
Any situation – no matter how difficult or challenging – can be converted into a gift and opportunity. That’s kinda hard to believe but when you hear stories about people who have been through incredibly bad stuff, they always talk about how those trials made them who they are today.
Most say they would not change what happened if they could because of the gifts the trial created. I hate trials but I like growth.
Our Sage is our mind in “positive” mode. Our Saboteurs represent our mind in “negative” mode. It is very difficult to come up with creative, positive outcomes when our minds are in negative mode.
But if we can access our Sage when we face trials and difficulties we can create positive outcomes, learn and grow. The goal is to engage our Sage powers to grow through challenges.
The 5 Sage Powers
In the book “Positive Intelligence,” Shirzad Chamine identifies five sage powers that we want to engage to navigate our challenges. They are:
Explore: explore the situation with great curiosity and an open mind.
Empathize: empathize with yourself and others and bring compassion and understanding to any situation.
Innovate: to create new perspectives and outside-the-box solutions.
Navigate: to choose a path that best aligns with your deeper underlying values and mission.
Activate: to take decisive action without the distress, interference or distraction of our Saboteurs.
Shirzad writes that if we will use our Sage powers to overcome challenges, we will experience feelings of curiosity, compassion, creativity, joy, peace and grounded decisiveness even amid a great crisis.
5 Power Games to
Activate Your Sage
Use these games to practice activating your Sage.
Fascinated Anthropologist (Explore): Be a keen observer of what simply is. Focus on the facts of the situation. Don’t judge, change or try to control what is going on. Just observe.
You’ll notice that you begin to see the situation from multiple vantage points. This is key to understanding how the other players in a situation feel and why they are acting like they are.
Visualize The Child (Empathize): Visualize yourself or whoever is grating your cheese as a child. See their innocence, joy and curiosity. This will help you create empathy for yourself and others.
Our Saboteurs want to tell us what is wrong with the person (or ourselves). Through empathy, we can access creative solutions.
Yes ... And ... (Innovate): Follow every idea you or someone else has by saying “Yes, what I love about that idea is … and …”
This allows you to appreciate every idea and promotes more ideas. The key is to get as many ideas and potential solutions out as possible.
Flash Forward (Navigate): When faced with a fork in the road, imagine yourself at the end of your life looking back at the choices you are now facing. From that perspective, what do you wish you had chosen at this moment?
At the end of our lives, our Saboteur-driven concerns fall away. Be careful with this one. This kind of thinking has led our family to grow to a crew of seven. We’ll be at eight before the end of the year. The cool thing about flashing forward is it promotes you to make scary decisions today that you will be proud you made many years down the road.
Yes, the scary decision might take you down a difficult path but what is life without a little adventure?
Preempt the Saboteurs (Activate): Put yourself in the shoes of your Saboteurs and anticipate how they will try to sabotage your situation. We need to know our enemies so we can be ready for their attack and better able to recognize and dismiss their lies. Then we can make good decisions and take decisive action.
We’ve made it through the first two strategies to build our Positive Intelligence and improve our mental fitness. Next time we will work on building our Positive Brain Muscles.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA.
