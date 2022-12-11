Wow. 2023 is almost here! This is that time of the year when I plan to do a million things to improve my business but my days get filled up so fast with other stuff.
I hope you are having better luck!
I’d also encourage you (and me) to make time to enjoy this wonderful season with the people you love.
If you are an S-Corp owner, some things are must-dos before the end of the year. Failing to do these items could impair the liability protection provided by your S-Corp and/or cost you tax dollars.
Reasonable Compensation: Ensure that all S-Corp owners are paid a “reasonable” compensation. If you don’t, the IRS will tell you what they believe is reasonable compensation and your job will be to prove them wrong. Make sure what you pay owners is equivalent to what you would pay someone in the open market to do the work they do. Keep good records to back up your decision.
Annual Meetings: S-Corps are required to have annual meetings and to keep the minutes of the meeting.
Health Insurance: If the company paid health insurance premiums for owners, the amount paid must be included in the owner’s W-2. The owners can deduct these premiums on their income tax return.
Personal Auto Use: If your S-Corp owns a vehicle that is used by an employee for personal use, the value of the personal use needs to be added to the W-2 of the employees that use the vehicles personally. The IRS has multiple methods to calculate the value of personal use. Check with your CPA to determine the best method for you.
Shareholder Loans: If a shareholder has loaned money to the company or borrowed money from the company, you must have a signed note showing the terms of the agreement. Interest also needs to be paid.
Reimburse Employee Expenses: If employees (who are shareholders or not) have paid for company expenses using their own money or used their vehicles for business purposes, have them submit an expense report and reimburse them before the end of the year. This will provide the S-Corp with a business expense and the employee with a tax-free reimbursement.
True-Up Shareholder Distributions: Shareholder distributions must be made in accordance with ownership percentages. For instance, a 50% shareholder must receive 50% of all distributions made during the year.
Double-Check W-9s: You should get W-9 forms from vendors, contractors and employees that are providing services as independent contractors. Even vendors who are exempt from backup withholdings should fill one out to show that they are exempt from 1099 reporting. You should never cut checks without getting a W-9. But, if you have, now is the time to gather any missing W-9s so you can file your 1099s timely (they are due to recipients by Jan. 31).
I hope this list helps you knock out your year-end must-dos so you can get back to enjoying time with those you love most during this awesome season.
We love helping leaders build great companies and we’ve got some great free resources for you in our Resource Library. You can check them out here – www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Fractional CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children (six in December!).
