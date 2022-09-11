“You are satisfied with your day when there is a match between what you value and how you spent your time.” – Matt Perman
Most of us love doing favors for people and find it hard to say no to what looks like a great opportunity. That is why we covered the questions to answer before you say yes to a favor or opportunity in our last article.
If we ask ourselves these questions before accepting requests for favors or opportunities, it is likely we will need to say no a lot more than we are used to. Practice 3 of Chapter 7 of Raynor’s book, “Redeeming Your Time,” gives us a great template to say no graciously while helping people out the best we can.
This is so important to me because I have had so many time-starved people make time for me. How can I pay their generosity forward while not sacrificing my most important priorities?
Here are Raynor’s three tips for delivering a generous no.
1. Delay Your Response
“An impulsive vow is a trap; later you’ll wish you could get out of it.” Proverbs 20:25 (MSG)
Have a standard answer that buys you time so you don’t accidentally say yes because yes is the easy response in the moment. I always ask for time to pray about the request and discuss it with my wife.
She is the one who is usually getting the no, when I say yes to something else so it makes sense that I include her in making the decision.
It is a fact that most opportunities lose some luster over time. Delaying your response takes advantage of this.But, if you know your answer is going to be no, the kindest thing you can do is to say no immediately so the requestor is not waiting on your response.
2. Encourage, Decline and Help
Let’s say someone wants to meet for coffee to discuss jobs in the area. You want to help them but you know that you will never get your most important work done if you say yes to every request like this. What do you do?
Decline: Instead of coffee (which could take hours), set up a 15-minute phone call during your “shallows” time. You can use tools like Calendly or Microsoft’s Bookings to allow people to get on your calendar for a time limit of your choosing during the time blocks of your choosing. This will eliminate all the back and forth that generally comes with setting a meeting. Try using the term “fully committed” when you make the decline. This is a term The Four Seasons uses when no rooms are available. Fully committed says that you are committed to your responsibilities and that saying yes would cause you to say no to promises you have already made.
Encourage: Do a quick review of their resume and finds some highlights to encourage them about their career to date. Let them know that they will find a great opportunity.
Help: Do you know anyone that is looking for people with this person’s skills and experience? Forward their resume on but don’t commit to a meeting for your friend or put them in a situation where they have to say no. Tell the job hunter what businesses you have followed their resume to and they can follow up through the human resources department. Consider posting their resume to your social network. Businesses are always looking for great people to hire.
3. Accept Being Misunderstood
I hate this part but people just don’t like hearing the word no. You will disappoint people no matter how good you get at delivering a generous no. Get used to it. You are building up your no muscle. It will get easier. Encourage yourself by acknowledging the more important commitments you are keeping by saying no to this request. In the end, it will matter more that you said yes to your family over this request.
Protecting your most important commitments is not easy and not fun. But by setting up your systems and practicing, you will get better at it. When you do, you can take solace in knowing that you are keeping your most important commitments.
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more, check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.