For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be calledWonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. – Isaiah 9:6
I hope you are enjoying some peace and joy with your loved ones. I hope you’ve finished your scurrying about and are finding time to be still and appreciate the greatest gift that has ever been given with the people you love most.
Jesus is the reason for this wonderful season. But, the activities of the Christmas season can keep us so busy that we miss what God has for us. The parties, the cards, the gifts and the presents are all wonderful but can crowd out what really matters.
This season I’m working to remind myself all that we are celebrating during this season. God sent his son to be born as a human being to be tortured and killed so every one of us could have the option of eternal life in heaven – a place that is going to be wonderful beyond anything we could ask for or imagine.
Part of the reason Jesus was here was to show us what God is like, to give us instructions on how to live and to be the greatest example of how to live a God-honoring life.
Miracles were performed and the dead were raised all so more of us would believe what Jesus had to say.
After doing all these crazy, amazing miracles Jesus told us that we would do “greater” things than what he had done (John 14:12-14). How crazy is that?
When Jesus died, the temple curtain that separated man from the Holies of Holies (the earthly dwelling place of God’s presence at the time) was torn in two from the top to bottom (Mathew 27:50-51).
Historians estimate this curtain was about 60 feet high and four inches thick. This signified that Jesus’ death had removed the barrier between us and God. We can now directly reach out to God himself through prayer.
When Jesus left the earth He sent us the Holy Spirit to lead, guide and comfort us while we are on this earth.
And, before Jesus left he gave us The Great Commission – to go and make disciples of Jesus – to help others know and follow Him (Matthew 28:18-20).
That is what I’m trying to focus on this holiday season. God, through Jesus, did all these amazing things for us and left us with a task – to go and make disciples.
From what I can tell, that task is for all of us even though only about 2% of us will ever go into full-time ministry. We are tasked with leading others to Jesus at work, at home, at the store – wherever we are. How can our life – wherever we are – draw others to Christ?
That is a big task. One I goof up constantly but it is a great “North Star” to keep our eyes on and work toward as we go about this life God has given us.
Taking A Break From Writing
As you read this, I will be holding our new baby girl. My kids are my first and most important little disciples and I’m not getting near enough time with them.
I have loved writing for this great paper since 2016. When I started writing I was so scared to write something that others would read. Over the months and years, I began to enjoy my writing sessions, then craving them.
While I am taking a break, I will miss my writing sessions, but I am excited about re-investing the time I won’t spend writing into our growing family.
Let me leave with a huge thank you to the wonderful people at the newspaper who have given me this opportunity to write and to everyone who has read these articles and been so supportive over the years.
Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and an amazing New Year!
As always, you can reach me at (229) 244-1559 if I can help in any way.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Fractional CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and six (wow – never saw that coming!) children.
