“A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue but the parent of all other virtues.” – Cicero
Wow. The holiday season is here again and I could not be more fired up! Halloween scared our second youngest kid so we decided to throw up the Christmas decorations as quickly as possible to overcome the Halloween scariness.
We are decorated, in the spirit, and excitedly awaiting the arrival of sixth child sometime between now and Christmas.
As a business and productivity dork, I am always looking for the return on, or benefit from any action. If there is no benefit to you or someone else, then why waste the time?
The great thing I am learning is that when you do something for someone expecting and trying to get nothing back, you still get blessed. You just can’t shake the blessing of a good deed.
The same holds for thankfulness. If you express it, it blesses others and you. If you keep it to yourself, it blesses you and improves you. The more thankful you become, the more of a blessing you become. You just start to overflow. You can’t help it.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, focus on what you don’t have, what you deserve and haven’t gotten, or what you feel owed and the spiral goes in reverse. You feel worse and you create a downward spiral for everyone you interact with.
Let’s look at some of the stats really smart researcher types have collected about thankfulness:
– Shawn Achor (best-selling author and researcher) found that workers who participated in a gratitude challenge increased sales by 37%, productivity by 31% and accuracy by 19%.
– Thankful people are more likely to exercise. Why? Because we take care of things we appreciate – like our body! The more we exercise, the better we feel and the longer, healthier lives we live.
– Grateful people sleep better. Instead of counting sheep, count your blessings.
– Thankfulness improves your immune response. Stress does the opposite.
– Gratitude improves well-being scores by 10%. That is the same impact as doubling your income.
The Bible is full of instructions to be thankful. Here are a few:
Philippians 4: The chapter that tells us to not worry about anything, starts with the command to “rejoice always” (v.4) and then tells us to put our minds on things that are pure, lovely and praiseworthy in verse 8.
1 Thessalonians 5:18: Tell us that it is God’s will for us to give thanks in all things. How much time have I spent wondering what God’s will is? His will is for me to be more thankful right where I am.
Psalm 118:24 instructs us to rejoice in the day the Lord has made.
Ephesians 5:18 tells us to give thanks in all things.
Research proves gratitude is good for us. The Bible tells us to do it. But, gratitude can be really difficult.
I am not always thankful despite the ridiculous blessings I have been given. Instead of beating myself up after every pity party, I have started measuring my success by the depth of my slumps.
How fast did I recover? How quickly did I turn my mind to praise or at least just go to bed before I did something not very wise?
Count every small victory in your battle for thankfulness. You can’t beat yourself up and be thankful at the same time.
Here are some tips and tricks that I’ve found helpful and so have many others.
– Recognize progress. As I mentioned above, pat yourself on the back when you put forth an effort to change. Mental ruts are hard to undo. We repeat what gets praised, so give yourself credit for every little step.
– Fire back up that gratitude journal. Make it part of your daily quiet time. Rather than listing the same things every time, force yourself to find things that happened within the last 24 hours to be thankful for.
– End your day with gratitude and you’ll sleep better. Start your day with gratitude and you’ll live better.
– Write for two minutes a day about one positive experience you had within the last 24 hours.
– Exercise for a minimum of 10 minutes per day. Exercise brings a host of mental and physical benefits.
– Sleep more. When I am under-rested my self-discipline is amazingly low. I binge eat, I throw pity parties. It is bad. Try more sleep.
– Imagine not having some of the things and people in your life that you currently take for granted. Imagine people you love (who might currently be on your nerves) being gone. Imagine being without the physical comforts we take for granted like air conditioning, a bed and a roof over our heads.
– Give thanks. Drop an email, send a text or even write a good old-fashioned note. Recognize someone for being awesome.
On this Thanksgiving week let’s go beyond being thankful for just this season. Let’s make thankfulness and gratitude a habit.
I am very thankful for the opportunity to write for this great paper every week and to you for reading it. Thank you.
From my family to yours, we hope you have a very blessed Thanksgiving!
“Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty.” – Doris Day
