“Beware of no man more than of yourself; we carry our worst enemies within us.” – Charles Spurgeon
In our last article, we covered my top saboteurs. This week, we’ll hit the last five.
Why should you care about knowing your saboteurs? Because once you can recognize their voice, you can discredit their lies.
What we think, we believe. What we believe, we become.
A lie we believe impacts our lives as if it were true.
Here is a recap of last week’s top five saboteurs:
The Judge: The head saboteur. His job is to make you feel less than adequate and then have you find fault in others.
Hyper-Achiever: You are loved/liked for what you can do or have. You are not lovable without your accomplishments and stuff.
Stickler: If you are not perfect, you are not good enough. This belief leads to overwork and overwhelm.
Hyper-Vigilant: Always looking for danger and pointing it out. “What if?” is his motto.
Pleaser: Seeks all validation and self-worth from what others think of them.
Here are the last five saboteurs you need to be listening out for and discrediting when you hear their voices.
Victim
The victim has an extreme focus on internal feelings, particularly painful ones. Can be dramatic and temperamental. When the going gets tough, the victim wants to crumble and give up. The victim believes they are what they feel. They struggle with envy and negative comparisons. They waste their energy on excessive internal processing. Victims struggle to stay in the present.
Controller
Controllers have an anxiety-based need to be in charge. They can be willful and confrontational and push others beyond their comfort zones. Controllers feel that if they work hard enough, they can make things work out their way. They fail to recognize that much of life is not controllable. Controllers can get temporary results but at a great cost to those around them who feel controlled and resentful. Controllers experience anxiety when they cannot control all the variables in life.
Hyper-Rational
Hyper-Rationals have an intense and exclusive focus on the rational processing of everything, including relationships. They can be perceived as cold, distant and intellectually arrogant. HRs generally hide their deepest feelings but can be passionate about ideas. They have a high penchant for skepticism and debate. HRs can see feelings as weaknesses that get in the way of accomplishments. They often root their self-worth in mastering knowledge and competence. HRs are often anxious about preserving their personal time and energy from intrusions (like people wanting to chat…:). HRs’ relationships are limited by their unwillingness to experience feelings. They can intimidate less analytically intense people.
Restless
Restless personalities are constantly in search of greater excitement in the next activity or constant busyness. They are rarely at peace or content with the current activity. Restless people are impatient with what is happening now and fear missing out on more exciting experiences. They miss out on the beauty of where they are at in the moment.
Avoider
Avoiders focus on the positive and present in an extreme way. They avoid unpleasant tasks and difficult conversations. Avoiders suppress rather than engage. They can lose themselves in comforting routines and tasks. Avoiders unrealistically believe that no good can come of conflict. Avoiders often have superficial relationships because of their conflict avoidance. Avoiders can be difficult to trust because they rarely divulge any negative information.
Our three strategies to develop our Positive Intelligence are:
Weaken Your Saboteurs. We do this by recognizing their voices/lies.
Strengthen Your Sage. Your Sage sounds a whole lot like God speaking to you.
Build Your PQ Brain Muscles.
I’m excited about learning how to Strengthen My Sage in our next article. Don’t forget this is some highly practical stuff for business and life. Your thoughts control your attitude and your attitude controls your destiny at work and home!
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more, check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.