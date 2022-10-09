“We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” – 2 Corinthians 10:5 (NIV)
Last week, we introduced you to the concept of Positive Intelligence (PQ) and how our PQ determines the percent of our potential that we can achieve. Our PQ measures how positive we can remain as we walk through life’s challenges.
Approaching our challenges with a greater level of positivity improves our outcomes and our happiness and the happiness of everyone around us. The great news is we can improve our PQ through exercises that we can implement throughout our day.
Shirzad Chamine recommends three methods to improve our PQ. They are:
– Weaken our Saboteurs
– Strengthen our Sage, and
– Build our PQ Muscles.
Today, we’ll focus on a method to weaken our Saboteurs.
Chamine says that all of our stress is generated by our saboteurs.
Saboteurs are the negative thought habits and patterns that live deep in our subconscious and derail our performance and happiness. Evidence of each of the 10 saboteurs can be found in anyone’s life but most of us struggle with a few more than others.
You can go to positiveintelligence.com to take the saboteur quiz and quickly get a ranking of your top saboteurs. My top 5 are Hyper-Achiever, Stickler, Hyper-Vigilant, Pleaser and Victim.
Our top saboteurs are at war inside our heads against our Sage’s five powers of Empathize, Explore, Innovate, Navigate and Activate.
Chamine states that all of our stress comes from believing the lies of our Saboteurs rather than trusting the wisdom of our Sage. Here is an example from Chamine.
Let’s say you are in the middle of leading an important project. Mistakes and failures are happening all around you.
Your Controller Saboteur might say: “No one else can be trusted to get the job done. It’s all on you and up to you.”
But your Sage would say: “Your team is capable of so much more if you take the time to inspire and empower them instead of micro-managing.”
Feel the difference?
Here are other ways your Saboteurs and Sage might respond to the situation:
Stickler: “This project is failing because people are sloppy. They just don’t care as much about it as you.”
Sage: “Your team is making incredible progress on this project. Don’t make them pay the price for your perfectionism.”
Pleaser: “Gosh, I can’t really tell Bob how he is contributing to the problem. He won’t like me anymore.”
Sage: “People like and respect you more if you are straight with them.”
... and so on with the other Saboteurs.
Now, are you ready to bust the Saboteur lies that cause all your stress? Here are three specific steps you can take:
STEP 1. Whatever thought is causing your stress, label it as a Saboteur lie so it loses its credibility and power over you.
For example, “I think I will screw this up,” becomes “My lying Saboteur insists I will screw this up.” Feel the difference?
STEP 2. Then, shift your attention to a physical sensation for at least 10 seconds.
For example, focus intently on your next few breaths, or feel the weight of your body on your seat, or hear all the ambient sounds around you. This quiets the regions of the brain that fuel your Saboteurs.
I know this starts to sound like meditation but this is real brain science here. Getting your mind back to the present reduces the power of the negative thought.
Every time you do this practice you are doing a mental pushup. You are building new pathways in your brain that will make it easier to ditch negative thoughts and replace them with sage wisdom.
STEP 3. When the Saboteur thought comes back, and it will, repeat this process with patience. If you get upset at it, you will only be fueling it.
You could even give your Saboteur a humorous name such as “Grim Reaper,” “Sourpuss” or “Know It All” to poke a little fun at and further discredit it.
Work on this exercise this week. It will weaken your Saboteurs and begin to make room for your Sage.
We love helping leaders build great businesses. If you’d like to learn more, check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or give us a call at (229) 244-1559. We’d love to help you in any way we can.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
