Why did you choose to review this book? “It is a good book about money and doughnuts. I like doughnuts.”
Who are the characters? “Trish is the main character but there is also Josh, Winnie, Jeanie, Mom and Dad”
Where is the setting of the story? “The kid lives in New York and then moves to Petersville.”
What age would you recommend this book for? “On the back of the book, it says for ages 8 and up.”
Where did you get this book? “I got this with my school.”
Does this author have other books you are interested in? “Yes, The Doughnut King.”
Mattie Grace Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
