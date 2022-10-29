Why did you choose this book? I chose this book because it was sitting on my dresser. My dad has read this book to me recently.
What is your favorite part? When Austin told the truth about his teammate cheating. He did the right thing even though they didn’t win.
Did you learn anything? This book talks about not cheating to win.
What is your favorite sport? I like soccer.
Where can you get this book? I got it from Amazon.
What age is this appropriate for? Ages 6-12!
Would you recommend this book? Yes!
Reviewed by G. Fowler of Valdosta. Interviewed by Mom.
