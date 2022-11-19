I chose this book because it is a very funny Thanksgiving book.
This book is about a turkey who doesn’t want to be eaten for Thanksgiving dinner. He tries to dress up as different things on the farm.
The funniest outfit to me was when he tried to be a pizza delivery man. If you want to find out if he was part of the Thanksgiving meal, you’ll have to read this book.
My favorite thing for Thanksgiving is pecan pie. I am thankful for my family. I hope you count all your many blessings this Thanksgiving season.
You can find this book on Amazon. I think it would be great for kindergarten to middle school kids.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
