Illustrated by Samantha Lewis
The reason I chose this book is it tells the meaning of Christmas.
My favorite part goes like this:
“This is a story of impossible things,
Of a baby and angels, of shepherds and kings.
And though it took place years ago, far away,
It’s just as true now that love finds a way.”
I hope you enjoy this book. This is a Hallmark Recordable book.
My Mammy recorded her voice reading it when I was little. This is a good book for ages 2 and up. You can find this book online.
11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger. – Luke 2:11-12
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
