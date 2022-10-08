I chose this book because it is a very good book. I read this book last year when I was in fourth grade for my school.
I would recommend this book to third to seventh graders.
One day, a girl meets a boy named Rufus. They went to the store together because they both needed some things.
Rufus had a list from his mother. On the list was toothpaste; Rufus thought the price of toothpaste was outrageous. He decided to make his own toothpaste.
That’s how he became a millionaire.
To find out more details, please read this story.
I got this book from Sonlight but you can get it from Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
