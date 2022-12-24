By Lori Walburg and Dandi Daley Mackall
Illustrated by Richard Cowdrey
This book has three stories in it. I want to tell you a little about each story. We enjoy them all!
The Legend of St. Nicholas
This story is about how Santa Claus got started.
How this story gets going is a boy goes to buy his brothers Christmas gifts and is looking around and thinks he hears someone calling his name. So, he follows the sound. He ends up in a room that has a sign that says, St. Nicholas. He listens and the store’s Santa tells a story. To find out the rest of this story you will need to read this book.
The Legend of the Candy Cane
This story is about how the candy cane came to be.
It starts like this. A man rides up to this empty storefront and said this will do. The people of the town hear the bang, bang, bang of a hammer and a swish, swish, swish of a saw, and the smell of fresh lumber.
The mayor hopes he’s a doctor, the farmers hope he’s a trader and the women hope he’s a tailor.
The children have a wish but they do not tell their parents.
One day a little girl knocked on the door and the man opened it. To find out the rest of the story you will need to read this book.
The Legend of the Christmas Cookie
This story shares the true meaning of Christmas.
This boy walked in and his mom was making cookies. This surprised him. His father had gone on a train to find work. They had not made a cookie in over a year. He asked his mom if she was really making cookies and she said they were for the needy at church. To find out the rest of the story you will need to read this book.
Remember Jesus gave to others and died on the cross for us so we should give and share with others.
James 1:17 – Every good and perfect gift is from above.
Coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights,
Who does not change like shifting shadows.
You can buy each of these stories separately or you can buy them all together.
You can buy this book or ones sold separately on Amazon and maybe at your local library.
This book is great for ages 5 and up.
Mattie Grace Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
