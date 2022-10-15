I chose this book because it is about the One True God. The book talks about God creating the world.
The book says God didn’t have an office, a school or a café but He still worked. I liked that part.
God molded the mountains, put the stars in the sky, created all the animals, and on the sixth day, He chose to make You!
This book has amazing illustrations. I think this book would be good for ages 3-13. You can find this book on Amazon.
Look up Genesis 1:1-16. I will tell you part of that verse.
1 In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. 2 The earth didn’t have any shape. and it was empty. There was darkness over the surface of the waves. At that time, the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.
3 God said, “Let there be light.” and there was light. 4 God saw that the light was good. He separated the light from the darkness. 5 God called the light “day.”
He called the darkness “night.” There was evening, and there was morning. It was day one.
6 God said, “Let there be a huge space between the waters. Let it separate water from water.” 7 and that’s exactly what happened. God made the huge space between the waters. He separated the water under the space from the water above it.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Lowndes County.
