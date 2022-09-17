I chose this book because I thought it was really funny. It is about a boy named, John Midas. He loves chocolate.
One day, his mother said that he had a spot on his forehead. She asked him if he had been eating a ton of candy. John had been eating too much candy.
John was going to his friend’s house but took a wrong turn. He saw a little candy store. He bought a piece of chocolate even though his mom told him he couldn’t have any more.
He put it under his pillow and that night he opened the package and ate it. He said it was the best piece of chocolate he had ever had.
To find out what happens to John, you’ll need to find a copy of this book and read it. I think you’ll enjoy the ending.
I read this book in my book club with my Aunt Jeana and my sister. This book is good for third grade through eighth grade. We got it on Amazon. You can probably find it at your local or school library.
Claira Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
