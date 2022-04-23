This is a new series of books I started reading.
The librarian suggested that I try these books because I like mystery stories for kids. These books are best if read in order.
The book I am reviewing is about a cruise that Nancy took. She is “spy” to figure out a mystery on the boat.
No one in the story knows that she is there to solve the mystery.
The mystery is that people are sending emails and doing things to make the cruise ship go out of business. The culprit is revealed in the story.
Read the story to find out who was causing the trouble.
I borrowed this book and other Nancy Drew books from my library. I suggest these books for ages 8 and up.
I hope to read the next book soon.
You can find these stories at bookstores, libraries and online.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
