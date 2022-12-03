Why did you choose this book? It is funny and exciting.
What is funny about it? You never know what Amelia Bedelia will do next. She put footballs on her tree and a mirror as her star. She takes everything seriously.
Do you think other kids would like this book? Yes!
What is your favorite part of Christmas? It is being together next to the Christmas tree.
Where could you get this book? Maybe from your house ...
JoJo Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
